Senior citizens now on alert for scams targeting them with information from annual festival

NORFOLK, Va. -- Hundreds of senior citizens attended "Senior Fest," are armed with knowledge and information so they can avoid being victims of scams targeting seniors.

They gathered at Old Dominion University's Chartway Stadium for the festival, started by Norfolk City Sheriff Joseph Baron and his office. William Whidbee, a senior from Norfolk, said knows of the scams as he occasionally gets calls from some and has not fallen victim.

“If you don’t know the number, don’t answer the phone. Or you don’t know who’s calling, don’t answer the phone," Whidbee said. "I also get it on my cellphone too so if I don’t know who it is I will not answer.

As for Emily Kircheval, she had her own thoughts about people who try to scam senior citizens out of their money.

“They should be shot," Kircheval said, followed with a laugh. "That’s really dirty to do.”

Senior citizens lost roughly $34,000 to financial scams, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The same bureau found in 2017 that seniors lost a total of $1.7 billion. There were a total of $63,500 reports in 2017. It is numbers like these that the sheriff said events like these are hosted.

“What goes through my mind, I get angry about it," Baron said. "Their savings is lost or their hard-earned money is lost and some of them are already finding it hard to pay the bills to begin with let alone getting bilked out of their money.”

The annual event brings together organizations and services to provide information to seniors such as healthcare, government, among other services. Protection from scams targeting seniors was also discussed, which the sheriff said, "There’s been an extreme uptick in those kinds of things for sure. It’s important to get the message out to our seniors to safeguard their money.”

Baron said his office has received reports of the so called “grandpa-and-grandma” scam, businesses that don’t complete work that seniors pay for, and even calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

If a senior does get a call that sounds suspicious, Baron said his office is available to help any senior who may not be sure if a call is a scam or not. The Norfolk City Sheriff's phone number is (757) 664-4700.