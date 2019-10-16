Police searching for suspect after $1200 charged on fraudulent credit card in Franklin store

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect they say charged money onto a fraudulent credit card on September 13.

The suspect went to Dails True Value on Armory Drive and used a fraudulent credit card, purchasing items that totaled over $1200.

If you can assist us in identifying this suspect, call the Franklin Police at (757)-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757)-562-8599.

Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

There are no further details at this time.