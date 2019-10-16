Police searching for suspect after $1200 charged on fraudulent credit card in Franklin store

Posted 10:00 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, October 16, 2019

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect they say charged money onto a fraudulent credit card on September 13. 

The suspect went to Dails True Value on Armory Drive and used a fraudulent credit card, purchasing items that totaled over $1200.

If you can assist us in identifying this suspect, call the Franklin Police at (757)-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757)-562-8599.

Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

There are no further details at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.669997 by -76.944951.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.