Norfolk woman hits jackpot in Virginia Lottery game, wins more than $127,000

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk woman Lisa Taylor won big in Virginia Lottery’s Print n’ Play Rolling Jackpot, receiving more than $127,000.

Taylor bought three Print n’ Play tickets at the Subtrack Food Mart, located at 5369 East Princess Anne Road, and watched as her first ticket came up with the jackpot amount on it: $127,229. But her second ticket showed the minimum jackpot amount of $50,000, meaning the jackpot had been won somewhere in Virginia at that exact moment and the jackpot reset.

She didn’t realize until she examined her ticket that she’d won the top prize.

“I want to cry, but I can’t cry,” she said as she claimed her prize.

She told Virginia Lottery officials she hopes to use her winnings to buy a new home.

