Norfolk brewery letting guests thank a veteran with a beer

Posted 12:42 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, October 16, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – O’Connor Brewing is giving guests a chance to serve those who served our country.

To celebrate Veterans Day, the Ghent brewery has began collecting buy-a-vet-a-beer vouchers. From now until November 11, guests of the brewery can purchase a voucher good for one beer at the business.

Those collected vouchers will be given out to veterans and active-duty service members between November 11 and November 15 in honor of Veterans Day.

In addition to purchasing a voucher, guests can also write a thank-you note for the person receiving the beer.

To purchase a voucher, visit the O’Connor Tasting Room.

