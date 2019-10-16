Norfolk brewery letting guests thank a veteran with a beer

NORFOLK, Va. – O’Connor Brewing is giving guests a chance to serve those who served our country.

To celebrate Veterans Day, the Ghent brewery has began collecting buy-a-vet-a-beer vouchers. From now until November 11, guests of the brewery can purchase a voucher good for one beer at the business.

Those collected vouchers will be given out to veterans and active-duty service members between November 11 and November 15 in honor of Veterans Day.

In addition to purchasing a voucher, guests can also write a thank-you note for the person receiving the beer.

To purchase a voucher, visit the O’Connor Tasting Room.