Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Open enrollment for 2020 Medicare plans takes place from October 15th - December 7th, 2019 and this year, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are offering consumers more services to choose from to help improve their health and well-being. Martin Esquivel, Vice President of Medicare Product Management with Anthem, discusses some of the new services that are being offered and how Medicare consumers can qualify.

For more information visit https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.