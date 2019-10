VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach said a vehicle crash in the city led to more than 1,000 customers losing power Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash happened on Indian River Road, between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court.

It will reportedly take Dominion Energy at least 6-hours to repair the damaged caused by the single-vehicle crash. Dominion Energy is the one who confirmed the severity of the outages.

