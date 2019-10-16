Man believed to have killed wife then himself in Chesapeake murder-suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police said they believe a man killed his wife before killing himself, Tuesday evening in Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, 58-year-old Henry Thomas killed 48-year-old Vicki Thomas in the 400 block of Rutgers Avenue. After doing so, police believe he shot himself inside a home in the 2800 block of Southport Road. It was reportedly a gunshot wound to the head.

Chesapeake Police added that officers had identified Thomas as a suspect before he took his life. And when officers responded to the home, they heard the gunshot believed to have killed him.

There are no further details at this time.

