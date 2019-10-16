× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Rain ends tonight, windy and cooler Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

The widespread rain comes to an end as skies clear overnight with the passage of a strong cold front. Winds will pick up overnight with gusts to near 30 mph possible everywhere. It’ll be a chilly night with lows falling into the upper 40s.

Expect sunshine to end the work week with cooler air moving in behind the cold front. It will still be windy on Thursday but winds will start to relax on Friday. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the mid and upper 40s.

This weekend will be very nice for this time of year. Expect sunshine on Saturday with highs warming to 70, near normal. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. A shower is possible to end the weekend, but rain chances will go up early next week.

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear, Windy. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 16th

2004 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression 15 is falling apart near the Cabo Verde Islands.

1. A broad area of low pressure located just offshore of the coast of southern Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the western or central Gulf of Mexico while the system is moving generally northeastward. Regardless of development, this system could produce gusty winds, rainfall, and rough surf along portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

