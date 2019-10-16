Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Scope Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is returning to the Scope Arena on March 28 and 29 for three performances.

Families and fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience!

Kids tickets are priced at $8 with adult tickets priced at $35, $30, and $25. Tickets are available at this link, the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, March 28 at 12:30 p.m., Crash Zone Pre-Party at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m., Crash Zone Pre-Party at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m., Crash Zone Pre-Party at 11 a.m.

A free post-show autograph session will take place on the concourse after every show. Fans are invited to stay after the show to get photos and autographs from the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live performers.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the iconic Hot Wheels monster trucks toys including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby and Hot Wheels Racing 1. The show will also feature the return of the King of Monster Trucks, BIGFOOT. Fans will be fully immersed in exciting action and competitions as their favorite monster trucks perform daring jumps and stunts with epic bashing and crashing throughout the show. In addition, all event performances will include a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, as well as the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back, free with every ticket purchase and now held 2-1/2 hours before every performance! Fans are invited to arrive early for a chance to get up close and personal with the stars of the show, collect autographs from all the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live performers and see their favorite monster trucks in real life form. A valid event ticket is required to enter the venue for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party but does not guarantee entry as there is a Crash Zone event capacity, which will be monitored by the venue on event day. Entry into the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company. Visit this link for more information.