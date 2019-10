Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stephanie Peters and Mary Beth Milstead from the Virginia Zoo bring in a Rhinoceros Rat Snake and a Tiger Salamander, two animals who stay in costume year round because their names and appearances resemble other types of animals. We also learn about the Zoo Boo event taking place at the Virginia Zoo on October 26th and 27th that will feature crafts, activities and trick-or-treating.

For more information visit virginiazoo.org.