Funny: Twitter congrats Montreal Expos on World Series appearance after Nationals clinch NLCS

WASHINGTON – If you didn’t know, the Washington Nationals were the Montreal Expos until 2005, and Twitter certainly has had fun joking about the team that never made it to the Fall Classic – missing out on its best chance during the 1994 Major League Baseball lockout.
Many Twitter accounts pointed out that the Expos “finally” made the World Series.
In 1994, the Expos had the best chance to make the World Series when a lockout between Major League Baseball and the MLB’s Player Association, ended the season late just before the playoffs.
Before the lockout in 1994, the Expos had the best record in the National League at 74-40.
Below are some humorous tweets from sports fans of Twitter: