Family questions circumstances of son’s death in crash along Pasquotank County road

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Joseph and Jenny Gay don’t understand the circumstances of their son’s death.

Marcus Gay was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning along Lovers Lane, but North Carolina Highway Patrol told News 3 the driver at first left the scene before returning.

Sgt. J.R. Chappell was not able to say how long the driver was gone before coming back. As of now, the driver is not facing charges, so News 3 isn’t naming him.

Gay’s family doesn’t understand how there have been no charges filed in the case.

“I’m beyond upset. I’m pissed. I want justice for my son,” Jenny said on Wednesday.

Marcus Gay was walking along the road at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, but somehow wound up lying or sitting in the street when he was hit, according to Sgt. Chappell. They’re still working to determine the exact circumstances.

“It’s like a daydream. You’ll never wake up from it. No parent should have to bury their child,” his mother said.

News 3 attempted to speak with the driver, but no one answered at an address listed for him.

Gay’s family is now left to plan his funeral.

“He loved sharks, so we’re going to put him in a shark urn and get necklaces with the shark on him, so we can wear him around our neck,” his father said. “He would’ve loved that.”

His family says Gay was just 23-years-old with his whole life ahead of him.

“Everybody loved him. He loved making people smile,” Jenny said.