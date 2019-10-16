Exclusive: Mother says step-brothers knew person who shot them in the head in a car in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Two step-brothers were shot in the head while sitting in a car in Norfolk back in late July, and now their loved ones are speaking out to News 3.

“There’s sometimes no words that can explain the pain,” said Shermine Kellam.

Her son, 29-year-old Markee Turner, who loved ones call Dutch, and her step-son, Tamain Davis, were killed.

Kellam wears a silver necklace with the words "Forever in my heart, son" on it. She said the necklace contains his remains. She gave similar necklaces to other family members.

“When they walked in the room, you automatically grinned,” said Kellam, “They had very loving hearts. They liked music.”

The step-brothers lived together and were extremely close friends. Dutch was the father of two girls and had dreams of being a professional musician.

On that night in July at around 7:45 p.m., police got called for a double shooting. The two men were sitting in the front seat of a car on North Military Highway when they were both shot in the head.

Court documents reveal that police believe the shooter was in the backseat.

“They were trying to find themselves, trying to build a life for themselves, and they associated with people who were wolves in sheep’s clothing,” said Casandra Custis, the aunt of the victims.

Police arrested Alphonzo L. Smith, 34, and Laquann C. Pooler, 23, Thursday in connection with the incident. Both men are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Smith was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Pooler was charged with accessory after the fact.

Loved ones said the victims knew the shooter.

“They’re from a small town. They’re from a place where your neighbor is your brother; they had the same mentality everywhere they went, and unfortunately it cost them their lives,” said Custis.

“My emotions are all over the place. I know I have to forgive whoever did this,” said brother Keith Turner.

Family members said they try to remember the good times and say this tragedy has brought the family closer together. They said they are glad that police made an arrest, but won’t be satisfied until those who are responsible for the shootings are put into prison.

They said they will be following the case all the way through the court system all while living with the constant pain of their losses.

“I don’t wish no man to have to go through what I’m going through right now,” said Turner.

“Dutch and Tamian meant a lot to a lot of people and it was a senseless act of violence,” said Custis. “It was done at the hands of people that they trusted.”

Smith will be back in court on October 30, and Pooler will be back in court on November 19.