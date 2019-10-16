Company recalls tuna products in N.C., Va. for scombroid poisoning

WASHINGTON – Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City, Florida, is recalling voluntarily wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku (products of Vietnam) due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.

These products sold in North Carolina and Virginia were distributed to the states between April 1, 2019, and May 31, 2019.

According to the United States Federal Drug Administration (FDA), elevated levels of histamine found in these products could potentially produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

Symptoms that are most common with scombroid poisoning include tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

The states where the products have been sold, and are being recalled from, includes: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin.

Learn more about the recall, including brand, descriptions and packaging specifics, here.