BJ’s Wholesale Club announces same-day delivery for beer & wine in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Wednesday that the retailer has expanded its same–day delivery service in Virginia to include beer and wine.

The new expanded same–day delivery service is now available for Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut and Massachusetts clubs that offer beer, wine and spirits.

Members can visit this link and choose from dozens of top-rated beers and popular wines to order for same–day delivery at everyday club prices, including: Wellsley Farms Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Pinot Grigio, all for under $10. They will also deliver Josh Cellars, Kendall Jackson, Corona, White Claw Hard Seltzer, and Budweiser.

“We’re focused on making it even more convenient for our members to shop and save,” said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “That’s why we’re excited to expand our same–day delivery service to include alcohol, giving our members added convenience as they prepare for the busy holiday season.”

BJ’s members at all clubs can shop same–day delivery on thousands of items, including premium deli meats and cheeses, produce, meat and frozen foods in addition to household items like diapers, paper goods, nutritional supplements and pet supplies. Members who order same–day delivery on their website receive lower, member-only pricing, saving up to 25 percent or more on groceries compared to supermarket pricing.

Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit their website to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.