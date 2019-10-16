Bill to make VA services more accessible for disabled veterans passes House

NORFOLK, Va. – A bill passed by the House this week aims to make services more accessible for disabled veterans.

The VA Website Accessibility Act passed Tuesday after being introduced by Congresswoman Elaine Luria.

It directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study of all websites of the VA to determine whether they are accessible for people with disabilities, including blindness and hearing loss.

“Our service members put themselves in harm’s way to protect American freedom. It is only right that Congress uphold our end of the promise by giving disabled veterans the care they earned,” Congresswoman Luria said in a statement. “I’m grateful the House has advanced my effort to eliminate barriers preventing some of our bravest men and women from receiving quality medical care, as well as disability, vocational, and educational benefits.”

The VA would have to submit a report to Congress within 90 days of the completion of the study to identify what material needs to be brought into compliance. This includes kiosks at VA medical centers which are often required to check-in for appointments.