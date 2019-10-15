Washington to the World Series! Nationals sweep Cardinals to win NL Championship

Posted 11:09 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, October 15, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - For the first time in nearly a century, the capital of our nation will play host to the World Series.

The Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night 4 - 7 to sweep the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, 4-0. It's the first National League championship in Nationals team history.

With the victory, the Nats advance to their first World Series. A Washington, DC-based baseball team has not played in the World Series since 1933. That season, the former Washington Nationals lost to the New York Yankees in five games.

Victor Robles #16 of the Washington Nationals celebrates. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the Fall Classic, the Nats will face either the Yankees or the Houston Astros. Houston leads the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, 2-1 following Tuesday's 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.

 

