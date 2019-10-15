Washington to the World Series! Nationals sweep Cardinals to win NL Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - For the first time in nearly a century, the capital of our nation will play host to the World Series.

The Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night 4 - 7 to sweep the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, 4-0. It's the first National League championship in Nationals team history.

With the victory, the Nats advance to their first World Series. A Washington, DC-based baseball team has not played in the World Series since 1933. That season, the former Washington Nationals lost to the New York Yankees in five games.

In the Fall Classic, the Nats will face either the Yankees or the Houston Astros. Houston leads the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, 2-1 following Tuesday's 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.