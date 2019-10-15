Virginia Beach ranks as 3rd worst driving city in America, study says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – According to a new study conducted by QuoteWizard, Virginia Beach is the third worst driving city in America.

Virginia Beach spent the last couple years locked in at the 12th and 13th worst driving city in QuoteWizard’s studies – never cracking the top 10, but this year eclipsing the top three worst driving cities.

No one ranking factor stands out, except for low marks across the board.

Virginia rates among the top 15 worst for speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Statewide, the study says Virginia improved its rankings in best and worst driving states study, but the city of Virginia Beach is trending in the opposite direction.

The top 10 worst driving cities in America, according to the study, are as listed:

1 Portland, OR 2 Boise, ID 3 Virginia Beach, VA 4 Columbus, OH 5 Sacramento, CA 6 Salt Lake City, UT 7 Cleveland, OH 8 Denver, CO 9 San Francisco, CA 10 Richmond, VA

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

