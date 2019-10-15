× U.S.-China trade disputes pack shelves at local food banks, but there’s a catch and they need our help

HAMPTON, Va. – The warehouse at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has two sides with two different stories.

One side has shelves packed full with food marked “USDA”. The other features shelves labeled “cereal”, “pasta”, “pasta sauce” that sit nearly empty.

For the past year or so, food banks in Hampton Roads and around the country have been receiving food that would normally be exported, but because of ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, had no place to go.

“The government is pouring billions into commodity purchasing due to producers and farmers being hurt by tariff issues and food banks are the primary recipients of those products,” said Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

That sounds like good news and it is…for the families that qualify.

Joyner says government regulations are strict and require food banks to distribute USDA food to families at or below 150 percent of the poverty level, about $38,000 a year for a family of 4, and up until last week, qualifying families could only receive food once a month.

Now it’s once a week, Joyner says, but the income limit still applies and it covers only half the people served by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“At least half of the people we serve are working families that are above this limit but they just can’t make ends meet,” said Joyner. “Or there are those who would normally not need food assistance but they have had an unexpected medical bill or car maintenance or some other life situation causing them to not have food in their household.”

Those people rely on donated food and that inventory is dangerously low, Joyner tells News 3.

“I’ve noticed that more and more people are coming for food and lots of times we have more and more bare shelves,” said Jean Baker, a seven-year volunteer with the food bank.

It’s unclear how a preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China will impact food banks moving forward, but regardless, with the holidays around the corner, the food bank is hoping to see more donations to help feed families in need.

As the old saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover. In this case, don’t let the full shelves fool you.