Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following possible arson

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help after a Monday house fire was ruled as arson.

According to the City of Suffolk, dispatch received a call for a fire in the 500 block of South Broad Street at 11:21 a.m. The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded.

The home sustained minimum damage and no injuries were reported, but crews from Suffolk Fire & Rescue determined that the home was struck by a flare gun.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit a tip online, go to P3Tips, the Suffolk Police website or the Suffolk Police Facebook page. You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.