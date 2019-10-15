Police investigating after man found suffering from gunshot wound in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday night.

Around 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Madison Avenue in reference to an individual laying in a parking lot.

Officers located a man who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.