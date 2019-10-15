Nancy Pelosi planning announcement Tuesday on whether the House will vote on impeachment inquiry

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will make public Tuesday evening her party’s plans on whether the House will take a formal vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that she announced last month.

When asked at a news conference Tuesday if she will hold a full House floor vote on authorizing the inquiry — as Republicans have called on her to do — Pelosi told reporters, “I’ll be talking about that later today after I meet with my colleagues.”

Pelosi’s comments come before a caucus meeting with Democratic lawmakers to discuss the impeachment inquiry Tuesday night.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has been reaching out to Democratic lawmakers to see if there’s support to hold a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry, a move that could blunt a key GOP attack but could be a risky for some vulnerable Democrats, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Pelosi has previously resisted a House vote but signaled she would think about it to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview earlier this month.

“If we want to do it, we’ll do it. If we don’t, we don’t. But we’re certainly not going to do it because of the President,” Pelosi told the paper. “It’s wrong for a person to ask a foreign government to interfere in our election, and the president is doing it in full view — and in defiance of what our Founders had in mind.”

Republicans have repeatedly demanded a vote to start the inquiry. During the Clinton and Nixon impeachment inquiries, the House passed inquiry resolutions to gain tools like more subpoena power and depositions, and included in those resolutions were nods to bipartisanship that gave the minority party subpoena power, too.

The impeachment inquiry is rooted in a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the upcoming 2020 election, and the White House took steps to cover it up. A transcript of July phone conversation released by the White House on shows President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Even before the whistleblower complaint was made available to lawmakers, Pelosi declared Trump had betrayed his oath of office and announced she was opening a formal impeachment inquiry into the President.