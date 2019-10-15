× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Much needed Rain and a Big cool-down

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds will build in overnight ahead of a cold front. Lows will be mild and in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be the biggest rain chance of the week as a cold front moves in. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers through most of the day. The biggest rain chance will be between 11 AM and 3 PM. A stray storm is possible but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will try to reach the low 70s. Showers and clouds will clear out Wednesday evening and night as winds ramp up.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and will be noticeably cooler. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s. Expect more of the same Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s.

The upcoming weekend will easily be one of the best of the year with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 70s.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE/W 5-15

Wednesday Night: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 15th

1970 Heavy Rain: 1.20″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

1. A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Yucatan peninsula, northern Guatemala, southeastern Mexico, and adjacent waters of the Bay of Campeche. This disturbance and another tropical system over the eastern Pacific Ocean are expected to produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America during the next couple of days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. By late Wednesday, the disturbance is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche and gradually turn northward. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some development by Thursday and Friday when the system is located over the western Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A tropical wave located less than 500 miles east of the southern Windward Islands is producing limited shower activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly hostile over the system, and further development of this system is not anticipated while the disturbance moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

