Virginia Beach EMT arrested on child porn charges

Posted 11:27 am, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, October 15, 2019

Alexander Bowling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An EMT has been charged with child pornography offenses.

Alex Bowling  has been charged with five counts of possessing child porn and one count of possessing obscene material with a minor.

These offenses allegedly happened at his home from November 2018 – September 2019. Bowling was arrested by Virginia Beach Police on October 10.

He was in court Tuesday morning for an initial hearing.

Sentara released a statement to News 3 saying:

“Alex Bowling is an EMT with Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare. Medical Transport is a private ambulance company providing mostly non-emergency transports of patients who are too ill to walk, or sit up and ride in a car or van.”

Sentara added that Bowling is on administrative leave “pending adjudication of the charges.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.