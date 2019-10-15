Virginia Beach EMT arrested on child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An EMT has been charged with child pornography offenses.

Alex Bowling has been charged with five counts of possessing child porn and one count of possessing obscene material with a minor.

These offenses allegedly happened at his home from November 2018 – September 2019. Bowling was arrested by Virginia Beach Police on October 10.

He was in court Tuesday morning for an initial hearing.

Sentara released a statement to News 3 saying:

“Alex Bowling is an EMT with Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare. Medical Transport is a private ambulance company providing mostly non-emergency transports of patients who are too ill to walk, or sit up and ride in a car or van.”

Sentara added that Bowling is on administrative leave “pending adjudication of the charges.”