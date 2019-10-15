Landmark luck? Washington Nationals receive support from National Cathedral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - As they play in the first National League Championship Series in team history, the Washington Nationals are receiving support from more than just fans.

Entering game four of the NLCS, the Nationals have won 15 of their last 17 games - matching the best 17-game stretch in team history. The magnitude of the victories and the way in which they are winning have some suggesting the Nationals are a team of destiny.

The players say they're not so sure about that. So...we went to one spot in search of some destiny clarity.