Landmark luck? Washington Nationals receive support from National Cathedral

WASHINGTON, DC - As they play in the first National League Championship Series in team history, the Washington Nationals are receiving support from more than just fans.
Entering game four of the NLCS, the Nationals have won 15 of their last 17 games - matching the best 17-game stretch in team history. The magnitude of the victories and the way in which they are winning have some suggesting the Nationals are a team of destiny.
If anyone, or anything, knows about destiny - it would be the famous Washington National Cathedral. For the city's baseball team's postseason run, the Washington National Cathedral is actually calling itself the Washington NationalS Cathedral. The historic place of worship has even played Take me Out to the Ballgame from with its 53-bell carillon on the cathedral's main tower.
"We've been saying this is a team of destiny," Charles Fulcher, Visitor Programs Director of the Washington National Cathedral said smiling. "The entire community has been pulling for the Nats. We've seen heartbreak in years past. I'm not going to say it's because the cathedral is supporting the team this year vocally, but you can read into that what you will."