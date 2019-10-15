Former ODU basketball player Ahmad Caver signs with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies have signed former Old Dominion University basketball player Ahmad Caver.

Caver, who played for the Monarchs from 2015-19, was undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after leading ODU to the 2019 Conference USA Championship and 2019 NCAA Tournament.

In his senior season, he was named to the 2018-19 All-Conference USA First Team after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.43 steals in 37.6 minutes played in 35 games.

Caver ranks eighth in conference history in assists (607) and 15th in steals (187).

He’ll see his first NFL regular season action when the Grizzlies travel to Miami to face the Heat October 23rd. Meanwhile, ODU kicks off its season November 5th when it travels to Northern Iowa.