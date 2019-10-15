× Dog shot and killed in home burglary, Norfolk Police search for suspects

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need the public’s help to identify two men wanted in connection with a burglary.

On October 11, around 2:45 p.m., two men were caught on camera entering a home located in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue. Once inside, the men took several items from the homeowner.

During the burglary, the suspects allegedly shot the homeowner’s dog. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian but it passed away, according to police.

The suspects left the scene in a gold or tan four-door vehicle.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.