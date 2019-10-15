Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Christmas Town featuring new highlights for 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is preparing to deck the halls with its popular Christmas Town celebration beginning November 16.

For 38 days, the beautiful theme park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America celebrating the spirit of the season through January 5.

Park-goers will have the chance to not only marvel at over 10 million lights but ride the Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, visit Santa’s Workshop, and partake in festive food, drinks and unique holiday shopping. New for 2019 is an inspirational holiday music show and all-new Christmas tree maze, where guests will experience holiday traditions celebrated around the world.

“Christmas Town is one of our favorite times of the year, when all of Busch Gardens transforms into a magical holiday landscape. With endless bright lights, magnificent shows and thrilling new rides, our park is the place to be this holiday season,” said Jeff Thomas, interim park president for Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

Among the many attractions and experiences at Christmas Town, guests will have a chance to deliver their wish lists to jolly ole’ Saint Nick and dine with Mrs. Claus, enjoy musical performances from their favorite Sesame Street characters, snap memorable photos with everyone’s favorite reindeer, Rudolph, and witness the spectacular returning yuletide shows, includingDeck the Halls, Scrooge No More!, ‘Twas That Night, which opens December 22.

Additional 2019 Highlights:

New Traditions Tree Maze presented by Coca-Cola – Featuring nearly 500 fresh-cut Christmas trees that create a spectacular maze where park-goers can stroll around the globe and explore cultural and winter holiday traditions from places like South Africa, Japan, Israel and Mexico. Country of origin themed craft-making stations for the kids, picture-taking moments, music and lights make this immersive experience like no other.

– Featuring nearly 500 fresh-cut Christmas trees that create a spectacular maze where park-goers can stroll around the globe and explore cultural and winter holiday traditions from places like South Africa, Japan, Israel and Mexico. Country of origin themed craft-making stations for the kids, picture-taking moments, music and lights make this immersive experience like no other. New Believe – Guests can dine while enjoying inspirational holiday music performed by a solo pianist in the Italy’s San Marco Theatre.

Guests can dine while enjoying inspirational holiday music performed by a solo pianist in the Italy’s San Marco Theatre. NEW Finnegan’s Flyer™ – Take in the festive sights of Ireland swinging 80 feet above the cliffs of the Celtic coast. This extreme swing is not for the faint of heart, testing the bravest of riders as they swing at speeds of 45 mph. InvadR and Verbolten roller coasters also will be available for park guests to enjoy.

– InvadR and Verbolten roller coasters also will be available for park guests to enjoy. Christmas Town Express – The familiar Choo Choo! is back as the Busch Gardens Railway takes riders on a magical trip around the world’s most beautiful theme park. The experience will feature festive caroling, two million stunning Christmas lights and holiday-themed vignettes throughout the 1.5-mile tour.

– The familiar Choo Choo! is back as the Railway takes riders on a magical trip around the world’s most beautiful theme park. The experience will feature festive caroling, two million stunning Christmas lights and holiday-themed vignettes throughout the 1.5-mile tour. Wilkommenhaus – Located in the park’s German village, the Wilkommenhaus transforms into a fantastic visual Christmas spectacle through beautiful projection mapping. The sweet smell of Christmas treats from the Cookies & Cocoa Shop wafts through the air as virtual gingerbread men bring this festive village to life every 15-minutes during Christmas Town.

The best way to enjoy not only Christmas Town, but park events and attractions all year long is through the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Membership Program . Guests can receive unlimited visits to Busch Gardens, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town as well as free parking & discounts in-park PLUS monthly rewards including free friend tickets, exclusive first-to-ride on new attractions, member-only event preview days, $10 Busch Bucks for in-park spending and more, for as low as $10.99 per month with no down payment.

Busch Gardens is open from 2 p..m. – 10 p.m. on most Christmas Town operating days and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays from November 16 through January 5.