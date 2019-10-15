Bringing varsity esports to Virginia high schools on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Esports coach Chris Borum from Smithfield High School and Darrell Wilson from Virginia High School League talk about competitive video gaming and the new Varsity Esports programs that are being implemented in Virginia schools.

We learn about the positive impact that this after-school activity can have on the students, scholarships and future opportunities arising in the field. To learn more visit www.vhsl.org/esports.

Esports are being presented in partnership with PlayVS, bringing premier game titles to high schools across the country. For more information visit www.playvs.com.