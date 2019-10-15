A powerful performance by The Unifics on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a concert starring Jean Carne featuring The Unifics. Corrin Morgan shares all the details on the upcoming show and we get a special preview of The Unifics performing "The Beginning of My End".

Catch the 11th anniversary concert on Saturday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News.

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
www.downing-gross.org
(757) 247-8950

