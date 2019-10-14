Wine tasting and Halloween party foods with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton brings us a delicious rosè to celebrate Virginia Wine month and shows us how to make Pumpkin-Goat Cheese Crostini. For Reads, Recipes and Resources from Virginia Eats + Drinks, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

CHEERS TO VIRGINIA WINE MONTH

October is Virginia Wine Month, and it’s a great time to raise a glass to quality quaffs across the Old Dominion.

Did you know that there are around 300 wineries across the state? We picked three favorite Virginia wines from the good folks at TASTE, the gourmet grocer with lots of good eats and drinks.

Here’s what we sampled on air:

+ Blenheim Vineyards Claim House Red, red table wine

+ Chatham Vineyards Church Creek Steel Chardonnay 2018

+ The Williamsburg Winery Wessex Hundred Dry Rose 2018

If you’d like some of my top wine tasting tips, email me at Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com with “wine tasting tips” as the subject.

For information on Virginia Wine visit www.VirginiaWine.org.

For information on TASTE visit www.TASTE.online.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN - GOAT CHEESE CROSTINI

Everyone loves the flavor of pumpkin in the fall.

My crostini full of seasonal flavor and is quick and easy to make. It’s great as an appetizer before meals, or to serve at parties. You can also spread it on sandwiches, or use as a dip, too. Here’s how I make it:

In a medium mixing bowl add 1/2 cup pumpkin puree 4 ounces softened goat cheese, 4 ounces softened cream cheese, 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley, 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh sage, 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves, 1/4 chopped fresh thyme, pinch ground cloves, chopped roastedpumpkin seeds.

Stir to incorporate and refrigerate up to 2 or 3 days. Yields 3-6 servings.

If you’d like my recipe for homemade pumpkin puree or homemade roasted pumpkin seeds, email me at Patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com with “pumpkin puree” as the subject.

Our ingredients today came from our friends at The Fresh Market

For information on The Fresh Market, visit www.TheFreshMarket.com.

THE NEW TALL TOQUE AT STREATS

Andrew Wall is the new executive chef at Streats, a popular restaurant in Norfolk’s Ghent.

Streats is known for their playful, international cuisine. Chef Wall is adding his own touches to the menu. Some of the items shown in today’s segment that we’ve recently enjoyed include the Ploughman’s Plate, Tuscan White Bean Dip with House Crostini, Arancini (mozzarella and prosciutto stuffed risotto balls), and Pork Schnitzel with Bavarian potato salad and cucumber salad.

For more information on Streats, visit www.StreatsNorfolk.com.

A FABULOUS FALL WINE TRADITION

The Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Norfolk.

This is the 32nd year for the event which takes place at Town Point Park on Oct. 19 & 20. Look for more than 30 wineries pouring more than 200 vintages. A full list is on the Festevents website.

A Cork & Fork Grand Tasting gets under way on Sunday with tasting partners Amici’s, The Atlantic on Pacific, The Vanguard Brewpub. & Distillery, Westside Produce & Provisions, Big Island Aquaculture, Press 626, and Cafe Stella.

For more information on Festevents visit Festevents.org.