Week-long lane closures expected on N.C. 12 due to dune repairs

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The Outer Banks has been a little harder to get to in some parts with limited access to N.C. 12.

This seems like it will continue after the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said dune repairs on N.C. 12 this week will cause lane closures.

According to NCDOT, motorists can expect single-lane closures while dune repairs are made during the day; and short and frequent closures of both lanes to allow for the safe movement of personnel working on the dunes.

There is standing saltwater on several sections of N.C. 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village.

Officials added that an operation to clear secondary roads on the Outer Banks of sand and debris is also underway.

Hurricane Dorian impacts N.C 12 greatly, with repairs still being made from the damage done then, as well.

Monday AM NC12 Update: The highway is open and passable. NCDOT crews will be working to repair the dune line during daylight hours at least through this week. Motorists can expect periodic lane closures for the safe movement of equipment and personnel. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY. pic.twitter.com/buGyMUHmHT — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) October 14, 2019

