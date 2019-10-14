Week-long lane closures expected on N.C. 12 due to dune repairs

Posted 12:03 pm, October 14, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The Outer Banks has been a little harder to get to in some parts with limited access to N.C. 12.

This seems like it will continue after the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said dune repairs on N.C. 12 this week will cause lane closures.

According to NCDOT, motorists can expect single-lane closures while dune repairs are made during the day; and short and frequent closures of both lanes to allow for the safe movement of personnel working on the dunes.

There is standing saltwater on several sections of N.C. 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village.

Officials added that an operation to clear secondary roads on the Outer Banks of sand and debris is also underway.

Hurricane Dorian impacts N.C 12 greatly, with repairs still being made from the damage done then, as well.

Related:

NCDOT aims for November Ocracoke N.C. 12 reopening after Hurricane Dorian damage

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.