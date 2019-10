RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Elections is letting Virginians know that tomorrow is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia for elections on November 5.

The General Election on November 5 features a variety of races from across the state.

If you haven’t registered or checked your registration information, go online here.

Please share! TOMORROW (10/15) is the last day to register for the Nov. 5 General Election. If you haven't registered or checked your registration information go online at https://t.co/Z4PThNmbjG and be #ReadyToVote. pic.twitter.com/wbwlxMq7NV — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 14, 2019

Related:

Voter registration drive in Hampton looks to help sign up Millennials for November elections