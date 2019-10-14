Voter registration drive in Hampton looks to help sign up Millennials for November election

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton’s branch of the NAACP and Chapter of Links Inc will be joining together to help register Millennials to vote before the October 15 deadline.

The event will be held on Monday at the Wing Bistro in the city from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline, which is Tuesday, October 15, gives the last chance to those looking to vote in the upcoming election on November 5.