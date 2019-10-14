Tuesday voter registration drive in Hampton looks to help sign up Millennials for November elections

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton’s branch of the NAACP and Chapter of Links Inc will be joining together to help register Millennials to vote before the October 15 deadline.
The event will be held on Monday at the Wing Bistro in the city from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The deadline, which is Tuesday, October 15, gives the last chance to those looking to vote in the upcoming elections on November 5.
“We want to ensure Millennials are registered by tomorrow Oct. 15 be able to vote on Nov. 5th. Also, those 17-year-old teens that will be 18 by Nov. 5th can register by tomorrow to vote on Nov.5″ said Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton Branch President NAACP. “Current registered voters can check their information online to ensure information is correct.”