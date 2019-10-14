“The odor of pure blood”: First witness testifies in Pasquotank Co. deadly prison attack trial

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Mikel Brady is one of four prisoners accused of murdering four correctional officers at Pasquotank County Prison in October of 2017.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. when officials said inmates started a fire in the facility’s Specialty Sewing Plant. About 30 inmates work in the plant producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items. After the fire was set, several inmates are accused of unsuccessfully attempting to escape.

The attack was so intense, some employees locked themselves inside offices.

According to court documents, the prisoners were attacking workers with hammers and screw drivers.

Brady’s trial is underway in the county and the first witness was called to the stand on Monday. The responding officer said “the thing I remember about that day was the odor of pure blood.”

The responding officer was wearing a body camera as he walked through the prison on the deadly day. The 26 minute video will be shown in court and the judge warned for no outbursts so many family members left court. Reporter Chelsea Donovan said the video was incredibly hard to watch and described footage as “a bloodbath inside the prison walls.”

Prosecutors allege that during the escape attempt, Brady, Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frazier and Jonathan Monk killed two correctional employees, Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica “Ronnie” Darden and Correctional Officer Justin Smith. They are also accused of beating two others, Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon and maintenance mechanic Geoffrey Howe, so severely that they died several weeks later.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against all four defendants who, if found guilty must be sentenced to either death or life in prison without parole.

