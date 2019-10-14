Student struck by vehicle while exiting Suffolk school bus airlifted to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle that struck a student while exiting a school bus.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Officials were notified of the accident at 3:21 p.m. An investigation revealed that the juvenile male victim was struck by the vehicle as he exited the school bus while in the 400 block of Market Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The bus was transporting students from King’s Fork High School, reports say.

The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to the landing zone at Sentara Obici Hospital and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway in the area was closed immediately following the accident and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.