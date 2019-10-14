Student struck by vehicle while exiting Suffolk school bus airlifted to hospital

Posted 5:25 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 14, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle that struck a student while exiting a school bus.

Reports say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Officials were notified of the accident at 3:21 p.m. An investigation revealed that the juvenile male victim was struck by the vehicle as he exited the school bus while in the 400 block of Market Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The bus was transporting students from King’s Fork High School, reports say.

The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to the landing zone at Sentara Obici Hospital and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway in the area was closed immediately following the accident and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.731230 by -76.587001.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.