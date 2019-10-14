Speedo-wearing man who showed up at sorority house with words written on his chest arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio - A man accused of showing up nearly naked outside of Kent State University sorority houses is now in custody, according to WJW.

The Kent Police Department, working with the U.S. Marshals office, learned the man's identity Friday evening. An arrest warrant was obtained for Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton.

Franzreb was arrested without incident that night and was being held without bail through the weekend.

He faces charges of felony four menacing by stalking.

"It was obviously something we all worried about was how everything was going, finding him and whether they were ever going to find him or not but we`re just happy that he finally did get arrested," Kent State student Kassie Clements told WJW.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 22 when a man showed up completely nude to a sorority house. A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo.

Police said the man also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

Another incident occurred earlier this month, when he showed up at a different Kent State sorority house, again wearing a Speedo, according to police.

He walked onto the porch and waved at the doorbell camera. Kent police said the man was talking on the phone or using FaceTime.

The House Corporation President of the Kent State Delta Gamma chapter, Sherry Rose, who had nothing but thanks to share for all of the law enforcement agencies involved. She said Kent Police have been with the sorority every step of the way from providing safety training to increasing security control.

Now, KSU released a statement saying they hope this arrest will give students "peace of mind." It reads: