HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mike Dianna shows us how to properly steam and shuck an oyster and talks about the Mustang Music Rock and Roast where thousands of oysters will be steamed or roasted and ready to eat.

The Second Annual Mustang Rock and Roast is October 19th and 20th at Mike Dianna's Grill Room in Corolla. For more information or to purchase tickets visit MustangMusicFestival.com.

