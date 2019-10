VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect that they say stole from an ABC store on October 2.

Reports say the subject walked into the ABC store on Holland road and grabbed two bottles of Hennessy. He left the store without paying.

He is also suspected to have taken items from Wegmans, wearing the same t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.