NORFOLK, Va. – A 17-year-old in Norfolk is expected to be alright after being shot while walking near the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Obenforfer Road.

According to police, the non-life threatening happened around 9 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old ran to a residence in the Mahone Avenue, after being shot.

The Norfolk Police Department asks that anyone with information call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.