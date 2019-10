NORFOLK, Va. – Have you gotten your flu shot yet? The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up clinic for seasonal flu shots.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 19, at Military Circle Mall, in the former Macy’s parking lot, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Flu shots are available for anyone age 3 and up, while supplies last.

An alternate rain date has been set for October 26.

For more information, call (757)-683-2834.