Monday's First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns today, more rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies but not for long… Expect mostly cloudy skies with leftover showers and a few areas of fog this morning. Rain will clear out this morning and clouds will clear through midday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We will start with sunshine tomorrow morning, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Highs will cool to the low 70s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the biggest rain chance of the week as a cold front moves in. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers through most of the day. Highs will try to reach the mid 70s. Showers and clouds will clear out Wednesday night as winds ramp up.

Expect sunshine to end the work week with cooler air moving in behind the cold front. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Light and Variable

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 14th

1986 F3 Tornado: Brunswick Co, F2 Tornado: Prince George Co, Sussex Co

2003 F1 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is about 415 miles south of Newfoundland and moving ENE at 20 mph. Weakening is expected, and Melissa is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low later today and dissipate in a day or so.

We are watching three areas for potential tropical development…

A broad area of low pressure is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves WNW near the Cabo Verde Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and parts of Central America are associated with a broad area of low pressure over eastern Honduras. By Wednesday the low is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions could become a little more conducive for some organization to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are not particularly conducive for significant development of this system over the next couple of days while it moves west toward the Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

