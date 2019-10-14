× Important dates for 2020 Something in the Water Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – If you plan on going to the next Something in the Water Music Festival, get your calendar ready.

On Monday, the festival will send out it’s official 2020 announcement and save the date information.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 a limited number of three-day general admission tickets will go on sale for Virginia residents only! Between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. tickets will go on sale in-person at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater and online. If you purchase tickets in person, you must have a Virginia ID. If you purchase online you must have a Virginia zip-code.

There is a limit of 4 tickets per-person for first time buyers. Return buyers can purchase additional tickets during the same sale window with a redemption code.

The lineup for Something in the Water won’t be announced until Nov. 12. Tickets will be open to the public on Nov. 15.