VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four people have been displaced after a house fire in the 400 block of Spring Court located in the Aden Park Apartments.

The fire was reported to officials around 2:43 p.m. The fire was under control at 2:59 p.m., and marked out a few minutes later.

One adult and three children have been displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There are no further details at this time.