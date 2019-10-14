× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool start with patchy fog

Areas of fog will be possible overnight with calm winds and clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s but some of us inland could wake up in the upper 40s.

Tuesday is looking dry with highs in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Rain will go up Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. Showers will be likely throughout the day Wednesday. A few storms are also not out of the question. It will be breezy with highs in the low and mid 70s.

The cold front will move out and cooler air will move in on Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy and sunny with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s both days. Temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight, so expect a chilly start to your Friday. We’ll start to warm back up a bit just in time for the weekend.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs near 70 on Saturday and into the mid 70s on Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass over or near the eastern Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday, and then move near or north of the central Cabo Verde Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. Weakening is forecast to begin by Wednesday morning when the cyclone will be moving away from the Cabo Verde Islands.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Honduras, and parts of Central America are associated with a broad area of low pressure located inland over northwestern Honduras. This system will move west-northwestward across southern Belize, northern Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico during the next day or so, preventing tropical cyclone formation during that time.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave accompanied by a small low pressure system is located about 750 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Although this system continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms, upper-level winds are only marginally conducive for additional development during the next day or so while it moves westward at around 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

