VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A townhouse fire led to the death of animals, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. It is not known how many died.

According to VBFD, the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

There are limited details at this moment due to firefighters still investigating what caused the fire, but it is known that no people have been injured.

