WATCH: Virginia Beach’s Daniel Hudson talks about missing the Nationals’ Game 1 of the NLCS for the birth of his daughter

“It’s been an awesome couple days,” said Hudson, whose third child, Millie, was born on Friday. “I’m so blessed to be here. The Nationals have been one hundred percent on my side, every decision I wanted to make this week and they couldn’t have been better toward me.

“I haven’t gotten a lot of sleep the last couple days, but I wanted to get back here. These guys are like my second family. I wanted to get back here as soon as I could. Once I got everybody out of the hospital, healthy, I was just ready to go.”