Storms and high tides cause severe damage at Avon Fishing Pier in Outer Banks 

AVON, N.C. – The Avon Fishing Pier in the Outer Banks has severe damage after storms and high tides recently swept across Cape Hatteras.

According to the owners, a recent Nor’easter is what did the damage.

“Our owners and staff are dedicated to the Avon Pier as we understand its impact and importance to this community,” the post said. “We will do everything in our power to get it back up and running, and also empower you to be a part of rebuilding the Avon Pier.”

The owners also said that for anyone who would like to contribute, a ‘Save the Pier’ campaign will be coming soon.