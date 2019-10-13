Redskins face Dolphins in a battle of winless teams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – When the Washington Redskins (0-5) and Miami Dolphins (0-4) square off on Sunday, each team looks to pick up its first win of the season.

After quarterbacks Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy each received playing time over the past two games, interim head coach Bill Callahan feels Keenum is best suited to get the team a win against the Dolphins.

“He’s well-prepared first off,” Callahan said. “He has the makeup of a solid starter. He prepares like no quarterback I’ve seen or comparable to the quarterbacks I’ve seen. Just his demeanor on the field and around the building. ‘First one in, last one out’ type of guy.

“He’s always watching film. He’s always inquisitive, always curious, asking questions about the game plan. He wants to do well so he’s really focused hard on his preparation going into this weekend so I just love everything about what he’s done.”

Callahan chose Haskins as the backup quarterback, citing that as the future of the franchise, he wants to “focus on the ability to bring him along and groom him futuristically.”

Meanwhile, McCoy comes in third on the depth chart due to the amount of time he’s spent off of the field with an injury.

The last time Miami and Washington faced one another was in 2015, when the Redskins lost 17-10 Week 1 at FedEx Field. The outcome wasn’t any better the last time Washington was in Miami, losing 20-9 in 2011.

Sunday’s game is a 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.